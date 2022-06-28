Tremors felt in parts of Sullia on Tuesday

The earthquake measured a moderate intensity of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale. This is the second time in the last in four days that tremors have been felt in Sullia

Tremors were felt in parts of Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on June 28 morning owing to an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale in the area bordering Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the earthquake was felt at 7.45 a.m. and epicentered 5.2 km north of M.Chembu village of Paraje gram panchayat of Madikeri taluk in Kodagu district. The epicentre is 12.1 km south east of Sullia taluk.

Asking people not to panic as the intensity is moderate, the disaster centre said the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. Tremors might be felt upto a maximum radial distance of 50 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally, the centre said in its report.

Cracks appear on walls

On Tuesday morning, tremors were felt by people in Sullia, Sampaje, Gonadka, Guttigar and surrounding areas of Sullia taluk. Some of the residents rushed out of their houses.

Cracks were noticed on the walls of the house of former Sampaje Gram Panchayat member P.R. Nagesh in Kallugundi of Sullia taluk. Similarly, Gram Panchayat member Abusali said the crack on the wall of his house in Gonadka has become more prominent.

Parts of Sullia experienced tremors on June 25 morning as well, following an earthquake quake of 2.7 magnitude that was epicentered 4.7 km north west of Karike Gram panchayat of Madikeri taluk.