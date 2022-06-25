Tremors felt in Dakshina Kannada’s Sullia taluk Friday night

The Hindu Bureau June 25, 2022 11:51 IST

The area falls beneath the Kodagu region on the foothills of the Western Ghats that had witnessed massive landslides and changes in the river course several years ago

Photo used for representation purpose only.

The area falls beneath the Kodagu region on the foothills of the Western Ghats that had witnessed massive landslides and changes in the river course several years ago

People in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district felt mild tremors on June 24 night. However there was no damage reported. Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra said he has been receiving calls about tremors that lasted a few seconds in Sampaje, Aranthod and adjoining regions last night. He was in touch with the state disaster management authority for more information about the tremor, including its magnitude and epicentre. Prone to tremors The region is located close to Jodupala and falls beneath the Kodagu region on the foothills of the Western Ghats that had witnessed massive landslides, changes in the river course and other related damage a couple of years ago. Since then the people in the region have been feeling tremors during the onset of monsoon, said a resident of Sampaje.



Our code of editorial values