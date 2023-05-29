Trekker hailing from Nagpur rescued from Charmadi forests

May 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

Civilians joined the police and the forest department personnel to rescue software engineer Paresh Kishanlal Agarwal, hailing from Nagpur, from Charmadi forests in the area bordering Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts on Monday, May 29, morning.

Mr. Agarwal, working in Bengaluru, trekked down from Rani Zhari falls in Chickamagaluru district towards Yermai Falls forest area on Sunday. Having lost his way, Agarwal sent his location to his friends, who, in turn, informed police control room. His friends also posted information about Mr. Agarwal in the group of trekkers from Bengaluru.

Sinan from Charmadi saw this information and he joined the team comprising of Mudigere’s Baluru police, Belthangady forest personnel and some Charmadi residents in search of Mr. Agarwal. Another team comprising of ambulance driver Jaleel Baba, police constable Shashidhar and a few other civilians also carried out the search.

The teams started the search around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Going through steep gradients and slippery terrain and encountering leech, the teams found an exhausted Mr. Agarwal around midnight. The teams offered him tea and biscuits and brought him to Belthangady around 6 a.m. on Monday. Mr. Agarwal was later sent in an ambulance to Balur police station.