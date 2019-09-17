Trekker goes missing nearKukke Subrahmanya

A trekker, identified as Santhosh (25) from Gayatrinagar in Bengaluru is said to have gone missing in the Girigadde area of the Western Ghats, near Kukke Subrahmanya.

He was part of a 12-member team from Bengaluru which was returning to Kukke Subrahmanya after trekking the Kumara Parvata (or Sesha Parvata), on the Western Ghats, on Saturday and Sunday.

Sources said that the team members reached Kukke Subrahmanya at 7 a.m. on Saturday and trekked to the Sesha Parvata the same day.

A forest official said that the team had stayed on the ghats on Saturday night. The team members were returning in two groups of six each on Sunday. Santosh, who worked with a private company, went missing in the Girigadde area after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The police said that a team member, Darshan (25), from Kalikanagar in Bengaluru filed a complaint with the Kukke Subrahmanya Police on Monday. The police have registered a missing person case.

The police said that five teams comprising police and forest personnel will launch a search at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.