Mangaluru

Trekker goes missing nearKukke Subrahmanya

Santhosh

Santhosh  

more-in

A trekker, identified as Santhosh (25) from Gayatrinagar in Bengaluru is said to have gone missing in the Girigadde area of the Western Ghats, near Kukke Subrahmanya.

He was part of a 12-member team from Bengaluru which was returning to Kukke Subrahmanya after trekking the Kumara Parvata (or Sesha Parvata), on the Western Ghats, on Saturday and Sunday.

Sources said that the team members reached Kukke Subrahmanya at 7 a.m. on Saturday and trekked to the Sesha Parvata the same day.

A forest official said that the team had stayed on the ghats on Saturday night. The team members were returning in two groups of six each on Sunday. Santosh, who worked with a private company, went missing in the Girigadde area after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The police said that a team member, Darshan (25), from Kalikanagar in Bengaluru filed a complaint with the Kukke Subrahmanya Police on Monday. The police have registered a missing person case.

The police said that five teams comprising police and forest personnel will launch a search at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2019 2:12:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/trekker-goes-missing-nearkukke-subrahmanya/article29434883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY