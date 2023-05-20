Tree counting in Mangaluru city to begin on May 21

May 20, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nitte (Deemed to be) University will launch tree counting initiative in Mangaluru city on Sunday, May 21.

The live tree counting sessions will start from Kadri Park at 6.30 a.m. and the inauguration of the counting process will be held at 9 a.m. at the park under the auspices of the Nitte University Green Initiative Project Committee and Sustainable Development Goals Cell at the university. It is a voluntary project of the university.

A note from the university said on Saturday, May 20, that urban areas are responsible for 70% of carbon emission being a root cause for the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) value and increase in the temperature. This can be controlled and reduced by trees since they can accumulate the atmospheric carbon and fix them.

The tree counting is required to know whether Mangaluru city actually has enough trees to balance the amount of carbon emission being recorded.

The tree audit is done by measuring and identifying individual trees in and around Mangalore city and map them. “With this, the carbon sequestration is calculated using non-destructive allometric formulas that give the carbon that is sequestered by individual trees which can be clubbed to find out the total carbon sequestered by the trees of Mangalore in a year. This, when compared with the carbon emission data, we can come to know how far or ahead we are when it comes to being carbon neutral or carbon positive.”

“To say that we have enough number of trees to counter the carbon emission, we need a strong data to prove our claims,” it said.

The note said that geotagging along with the height and width and species type will be documented during the audit. An interim report of the audit is likely to be ready on June 5, the World Environment Day.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dakshina Kannada Y.K. Dinesh Kumar and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner K. Channabasappa will be present during the inauguration of the programme.