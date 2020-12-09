Travel time between Mangaluru and Bengaluru has got extended with reintroduction of trains

Samiti had urged South Western Railway to reduce travel time by about an hour

The train journey between Mangaluru and Bengaluru has got only extended with the reintroduction of the cancelled service via Kunigal four days a week and revision of timings of the via Mysuru service three days a week by 25 minutes and 1.25 hours respectively.

The via Kunigal service used to leave Bengaluru at 7.15 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 5.55 a.m. (10.40 hours) before it was cancelled during the COVID-19 lockdown. It used to leave Mangaluru Central at 8.55 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 7.20 a.m. (10.25 hours).

The travel time got reduced by about 35 minutes when it was reintroduced last week, when the train was to leave Bengaluru at 10.30 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 8.35 a.m. (10.05 hours). However, in the return trip, the train will leave Mangaluru at 8.10 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 7 a.m. (10.50 hours). Rail users in fact had been urging South Western Railway (SWR) to speed up the service as the journey could be completed within nine hours via Kunigal, touted to be the shortest route between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Instead, SWR only increased travel time, regretted Anil Hegde, convener of Paschima Karavali Rail Yatri Abhivriddhi Samiti.

The samiti had wanted the train to leave Bengaluru at 8.30 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 5.55 a.m., the earlier arrival time. In the return trip, it had asked SWR to arrange the train’s departure from Mangaluru at the usual 8.55 p.m. to reach Bengaluru early, at 5.10 a.m. There was much slack time en-route and SWR could have eliminated it to speed up the service. However, now the journey hours only got extended, he rued.

There is no change in the running time of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central service via Mysuru. It leaves Bengaluru at 8.30 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 8.35 a.m.

In the return direction however, the train would leave Mangaluru at 8.10 p.m. instead of 8.55 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 8.40 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

The journey would take 12.30 hours instead of the earlier 11.05 hours.

This change too is shocking, Mr. Hegde said as the samiti had sought speeding up of Mangaluru-Bengaluru service by about an hour.

Railways has resorted to cancelling existing services if the patronage was poor. Railways itself appears to reduce patronage by unreasonable extension of journey hours, Mr. Hegde quipped.