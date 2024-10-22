ADVERTISEMENT

Trash dumped into water sources lands at beaches, says Vivek Alva

Published - October 22, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva addressing volunteers and participants of the lake conference at Sasihithlu beach near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Alva’s Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva recently said any trash that lands on beaches are not those dumped by local residents; but those dumped into water sources across the world.

He was addressing representatives of over 120 educational institutions who participated in the 14th biennial lake conference organised by Alva’s Education Foundation and Wetlands Research Group from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and student volunteers at a cleaning programme organised at Sasihithlu beach on the last day of the conference.

The participants were taken to the beach to show them the ultimate destination of all the trash people throw into waterbodies. Mr. Alva said the intention of conducting regular cleaning drives was to make one’s inner conscience clear about one’s responsibility towards nature.

The participants and student volunteers collected over 100 bags of trash from Sasihithlu beach, which also hosts international surfing events. Gaurav Hegde and other representatives of Surfing Swamy Foundation, Madhukar and Sharath Shetty from Young Indians and others participated in the drive.

