GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trash dumped into water sources lands at beaches, says Vivek Alva

Published - October 22, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva addressing volunteers and participants of the lake conference at Sasihithlu beach near Mangaluru.

Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva addressing volunteers and participants of the lake conference at Sasihithlu beach near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Alva’s Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva recently said any trash that lands on beaches are not those dumped by local residents; but those dumped into water sources across the world.

He was addressing representatives of over 120 educational institutions who participated in the 14th biennial lake conference organised by Alva’s Education Foundation and Wetlands Research Group from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and student volunteers at a cleaning programme organised at Sasihithlu beach on the last day of the conference.

The participants were taken to the beach to show them the ultimate destination of all the trash people throw into waterbodies. Mr. Alva said the intention of conducting regular cleaning drives was to make one’s inner conscience clear about one’s responsibility towards nature.

The participants and student volunteers collected over 100 bags of trash from Sasihithlu beach, which also hosts international surfing events. Gaurav Hegde and other representatives of Surfing Swamy Foundation, Madhukar and Sharath Shetty from Young Indians and others participated in the drive.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.