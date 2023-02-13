Trapped leopard rescued from 25-feet-deep well near Moodbidri

February 13, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The forest department, with the help of team of wildlife specialists, rescued a one-year-old female leopard that was trapped in a 25-feet-deep well in Niddodi, 24 km away from the city, on Sunday, February 12.

It was two days ago that villagers informed forest department about the leopard trapped in the well. The department tried in vain to send a cage down the well, trap the leopard and bring it up. The leopard hid in a space of the well where it had caved it. The department sought help of experts from “Chitte Pili” rescue centre.

On Sunday morning, a team of three veterinarians – Meghana Pemmaiah, Prithvi, and Nafisa - led by wildlife expert Yashasvi Naravi came to the place round 10 a.m. “As the leopard was not coming into the cage, we decided to go into the well in the cage to dart the leopard and bring it up,” Dr. Naravi said.

The Forest Department used a pump to drain out some water in the well. As Dr. Pemmaiah got into the cage with the darting equipment, the Forest department personnel and villagers lowered the cage into the well. Dr. Pemmaiah succeeded in darting the leopard. As the leopard turned unconscious, she pulled it into the cage and both were pulled up. It took four hours for this exercise.

After examining the leopard, anti-dart injection was given for it to regain consciousness. It was later released into the forest, Dr. Naravi said. The forest officials said a leopard was sighted in Badaga Yekkar in the outskirts of the city on Monday.