HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trapped leopard rescued from 25-feet-deep well near Moodbidri

After examining the leopard, anti-dart injection was given for it to regain consciousness. It was later released into the forest

February 13, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Forest department personnel, with the help of a team of veterinarians rescued a Leopard trapped in a well in Niddodi, near Moodbidri, of Dakshina Kannada district, on Sunday, February 12.

Forest department personnel, with the help of a team of veterinarians rescued a Leopard trapped in a well in Niddodi, near Moodbidri, of Dakshina Kannada district, on Sunday, February 12. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The forest department, with the help of team of wildlife specialists, rescued a one-year-old female leopard that was trapped in a 25-feet-deep well in Niddodi, 24 km away from the city, on Sunday, February 12.

It was two days ago that villagers informed forest department about the leopard trapped in the well. The department tried in vain to send a cage down the well, trap the leopard and bring it up. The leopard hid in a space of the well where it had caved it. The department sought help of experts from “Chitte Pili” rescue centre.

On Sunday morning, a team of three veterinarians – Meghana Pemmaiah, Prithvi, and Nafisa - led by wildlife expert Yashasvi Naravi came to the place round 10 a.m. “As the leopard was not coming into the cage, we decided to go into the well in the cage to dart the leopard and bring it up,” Dr. Naravi said.

The Forest Department used a pump to drain out some water in the well. As Dr. Pemmaiah got into the cage with the darting equipment, the Forest department personnel and villagers lowered the cage into the well. Dr. Pemmaiah succeeded in darting the leopard. As the leopard turned unconscious, she pulled it into the cage and both were pulled up. It took four hours for this exercise.

After examining the leopard, anti-dart injection was given for it to regain consciousness. It was later released into the forest, Dr. Naravi said. The forest officials said a leopard was sighted in Badaga Yekkar in the outskirts of the city on Monday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.