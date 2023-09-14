Transport Dept. launches special drive against overpricing of bus tickets

September 14, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Transport Department will undertake a special drive from September 15 to 18 to curb overpricing of tickets by private bus operators during the Ganesha Chaturthi festival season.

Shivamogga Division Joint Commissioner of Transport K.T. Halaswamy told reporters here on Thursday that stringent legal action, including levying hefty fine, against operators will be taken if they resort to overpricing.

Special teams comprising motor vehicle inspectors from all the regional transport offices in the division have been constituted for the purpose, Mr. Halaswamy said.

He said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has issued instructions to conduct the drive after overpricing issue was raised in the State legislature.

People may complain about overpricing to the nearest RTOs or the department helpline, 0824-2220577, he added.

