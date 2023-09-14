HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Transport Dept. launches special drive against overpricing of bus tickets

September 14, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MANGALURU 

The Hindu Bureau
K.T. Halaswamy

K.T. Halaswamy | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Transport Department will undertake a special drive from September 15 to 18 to curb overpricing of tickets by private bus operators during the Ganesha Chaturthi festival season.

Shivamogga Division Joint Commissioner of Transport K.T. Halaswamy told reporters here on Thursday that stringent legal action, including levying hefty fine, against operators will be taken if they resort to overpricing. 

Special teams comprising motor vehicle inspectors from all the regional transport offices in the division have been constituted for the purpose, Mr. Halaswamy said. 

He said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has issued instructions to conduct the drive after overpricing issue was raised in the State legislature. 

People may complain about overpricing to the nearest RTOs or the department helpline, 0824-2220577, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.