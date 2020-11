Transport authority revises bus fares in Udupi

The minimum fare on city buses up to two kilometres in Udupi will be ₹7.

MANGALURU

07 November 2020 01:20 IST

The new rates have become effective immediately, as officially they are applicable from October 13

The Regional Transport Authority in Udupi has revised bus fares in Udupi district.

The revised fares have become effective immediately, as officially the fares are applicable from October 13, 2020, according to a release issued by the Regional Transport Office in Udupi on Friday.

Accordingly, the minimum fare on city buses up to two kilometres will be ₹ 7.

The subsequent fares will be ₹ 12 (2.1 km-4 km); ₹ 15 (4.1 km-6 km); ₹ 17 (6.1 km-8 km); ₹ 19 (8.1 km-10 km); ₹ 22 (10.1 km-12 km); ₹ 24 (12.1 km-14 km); ₹ 26 (14.1 km-16 km); ₹ 29 (16.1 km-18 km) ; ₹ 31 (18.1 km-20 km); ₹ 33 (20.1 km-22 km); ₹ 35 (22.1 km-24 km) and ₹ 38 (24.1 km-26 km).

Express, shuttle buses

The minimum fare on express and shuttle buses up to 6.5 km will be ₹ 9.

The fares for extended travel will be ₹ 16 (6.6km-13 km); ₹ 22 (13.1 km-19.5 km); ₹ 29 (19.6 km-26 km); ₹ 35 (26.1 km-32.5 km); ₹ 42 (32.6 km-39 km); ₹ 48 (39.1 km-45.5 km); ₹ 55 (45.6 km-52 km); ₹ 61 (52.1 km-58.5 km); ₹ 68 (58.6 km-65 km); ₹ 74 (65.1 km-71.5 km); ₹ 81 (71.6 km-78 km); ₹ 87 (78.1 km-84.5 km); ₹ 94 (84.6 km-91 km); ₹ 100 (91.1 km-97.5 km); ₹ 107 (97.6 km-104 km) ; ₹ 113 (104.1 km-110.5 km); ₹ 120 (110.6 km-117 km); ₹ 126 (117.1 km-123.5 km); ₹ 133 (123.6 km-130 km); ₹ 139 (130.1 km-136.5 km); ₹ 146 (136.6 km-143 km) ; ₹ 152 (143.1 km-149.5 km); ₹ 159 (149.6 km-156 km).