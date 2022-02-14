Transferrable development rights adalat on Friday

City corporation says it will hasten process to issue certificates

Mangaluru City Corporation will conduct its first transferrable development rights (TDR) adalat at its office on Friday to hasten the process of issuing developments rights certificate under the TDR policy of the Government, according to Mayor Premananda Shetty.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, the Mayor said that the adalat will also address issues in sanctioning certificate to those who have surrendered their private land or portions of land for road projects. Those who have not yet applied for the certificate can apply with relevant documents which includes a copy of RTC/sale deed, khata/mutation, encumbrance certificate and survey sketch of the property.

Mr. Shetty said that the certificate will be issued as per the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act 2021 which came into effect on October 7, 2021.

He said that those who surrendered their land a decade ago but have not applied for the certificate can also apply. If those who have applied for the certificate have not received it yet, then such too will be addressed at the adalat.

As per the amendment to the Act, the certificate will be issued by the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) after clearance and recommendation from the city corporation. Once the city corporation receives the applications, it will call for objections, if any. The objections will have to be filed within a fortnight.

The Mayor said that the city corporation has in the past a decade issued 485 certificates for 81,005 sq m area. Of this, 47,991.5 sq m area have been utilised and 33,014.02 sq m area is pending.

As per the amended Act, the MUDA issued certificates in 24 cases for 23,370.516 sq m area.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that about 1,000 applications seeking certificates are pending to be disposed of. The Mayor said that depending on the response at the adalat to be conducted on Friday, the city corporation will take a decision on holding a second adalat.

He said that the government has taken up several road widening, junction widening and road upgradation projects under the Smart City Mission in the city.