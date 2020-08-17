Transferable Development Rights Cell approved for speedy project execution

After the Mangaluru City Corporation proposed to constitute a Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Cell to hasten the process of getting land for various development projects and issue such rights to those who have parted their land for projects, the council of the corporation gave its approval to the proposal in a meeting last week. The nine-member cell will be headed by a joint director.

In a city-level inter-departmental meeting on August 5, 2019, the then Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada had instructed the corporation to constitute the cell as there was delay in getting land for the projects as there was delay in issuing TDR certificates to those who have surrendered their land for road widening, drainage and other projects.

Housing projects

The council has also allowed the corporation to sanction ₹ 3.71 crore to the Karnataka Slum Development Corporation to construct 500 houses for the poor on four acres of land at Kannur in the city.

Houses have been proposed to be built under affordable housing in a partnership initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The government has estimated the unit cost of each of the 500 houses at ₹ 7.24 lakh. Of this, the civic body will have to contribute its share of 10 % to each one of the houses which stood at ₹ 74,299. These houses have been proposed to be built for the physically disabled, senior citizens, persons from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes, single woman, transgender and other weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

The government has proposed to build those houses on ground plus three floor model with 21 blocks. If the government approved the project proposal in 2017, the 21-block layout plan was approved last year.

In another move, the council has agreed that the corporation can deposit ₹ 60 lakh with the Forest Department for getting its 10 acres of deemed forest land at Padavu village for another project of 930 houses for the poor under affordable housing in a partnership initiative under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The funds are meant for compensatory afforestation on 20 acres of land identified at Tenka Edapadavu village and for cutting down trees on 10 acres of land at Padavu village.