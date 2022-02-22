Trains to run as usual as double line commissioning is postponed

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has withdrawn traffic regulation of services operating via Mangaluru Junction between March 3 and March 7 to facilitate commissioning of double line between Padil and Kulashekara and non-interlocking works.

Consequently, all trains operating via Mangaluru Junction notified for cancellation, partial cancellation or regulation will operate as usual, said press releases from Palakkad Division and Konkan Railway Corporation.

Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express, Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru Express, Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur Tri-weekly Day Express, Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomateshwara Tri-weekly Express and another weekly express, Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special and Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Express Special were some of the trains that were to be regulated, partially cancelled or cancelled during the period.

A senior official from the division said that commissioning of the new double line at Kulashekara required statutory inspection and certification by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Region. As the Commissioner of Railway Safety is preoccupied in other inspections during March, the process here will be initiated next month, he said.