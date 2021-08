Trains to be regulated till Aug. 30

MANGALURU

21 August 2021 03:26 IST

Several trains plying on the Konkan Railway network and via Mangaluru will be regulated from Saturday to August 30 to facilitate track doubling between Roha and Veer sections of KRCL in Maharashtra.

A release from KRCL listed trains that would be regulated for timings ranging from 20 minutes to three hours. These include Train No. 09331 Kochuveli - Indore Special of August 20; Train No. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special of Saturday; Train No. 09578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Special of Saturday; Train No. 06345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central Special of August 22; Train no. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special of August 22; Train no. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special of August 25; Train no. 06072 Tirunelveli - Dadar Special of August 25; Train no. 09578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Special of August 27; Train no. 06345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central Special of August 28; Train no. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special of August 27; Train no. 09578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Special of August 28; Train no. 06345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central Special of August 29; Train No. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special of August 28; Train no. 02413 Madgaon Jn. - H. Nizamuddin Special of August 30; Train no. 02619 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Central Special of August 30; Train no. 02977 Ernakulam Jn. - Ajmer Jn. Special of August 29 and Train no. 01224 Ernakulam Jn. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special of August 29.

Advertising

Advertising