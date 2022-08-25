Trains to be extended till Mangaluru Junction

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 25, 2022 23:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Railways will extend six pairs of special trains between Lokmanya Tilak and Thokur till Mangaluru Junction to clear the rush of passengers during Ganesha festival.

Train No. 01153 Lokmanya Tilak - Mangaluru Junction Daily special will leave Lokmanya Tilak at 10.15 p.m. on August 28, 29, and 30 and on September 1, 2 and 3 and reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 p.m. on the next day (six services).

Train No.01153 Lokmanya Tilak - Thokur Daily special journey commencing on August 31 will run up to Thokur only.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No.01154 Mangaluru Junction - Lokmanya Tilak Daily special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 p.m. on August 29, 30 and 31 and on September 2, 3 and 4 and reach Lokmanya Tilak at 1.25 p.m. on the next day (six services).

Train No.01154 Thokur - Lokmanya Tilak Daily special journey commencing on September 1 will originate from Thokur. The trains will have one AC 2-tier coach, four AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, five unreserved coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road-Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur, a Southern Railway Palakkad Division release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app