Trains to be extended till Mangaluru Junction

Railways will extend six pairs of special trains between Lokmanya Tilak and Thokur till Mangaluru Junction to clear the rush of passengers during Ganesha festival.

Train No. 01153 Lokmanya Tilak - Mangaluru Junction Daily special will leave Lokmanya Tilak at 10.15 p.m. on August 28, 29, and 30 and on September 1, 2 and 3 and reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 p.m. on the next day (six services).

Train No.01153 Lokmanya Tilak - Thokur Daily special journey commencing on August 31 will run up to Thokur only.

Train No.01154 Mangaluru Junction - Lokmanya Tilak Daily special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 p.m. on August 29, 30 and 31 and on September 2, 3 and 4 and reach Lokmanya Tilak at 1.25 p.m. on the next day (six services).

Train No.01154 Thokur - Lokmanya Tilak Daily special journey commencing on September 1 will originate from Thokur. The trains will have one AC 2-tier coach, four AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, five unreserved coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

They will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road-Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur, a Southern Railway Palakkad Division release said.