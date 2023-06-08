Trains rescheduled and regulated

June 08, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Some trains operating over Mangaluru Railway Region will be rescheduled and some regulated during this month to facilitate engineering work between Vadakara and Mahe, said Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division in a release.

Train No. 16336 Nagercoil Junction – Gandhidham Junction Weekly Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction at 2.45 p.m. on June 13 and 27 will be rescheduled to leave at 6.15 p.m. the same day. On June 20, this train will depart at 5.15 p.m.

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 11.45 p.m. on June 15 and 29 will depart at 12.45 a.m. on June 16 and 30.

Regulation

Train No. 22637 Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central West Coast Express will be regulated by 2.20 hours on June 13 and 27 and by 1.20 hours on June 20. Train No. 12283 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Weekly Duronto Express will be regulated by 1.15 hours on June 13, 20 and 27. Train No. 12685 MGR Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central Superfast Express will be regulated by 40 minutes on June 13 and 27.

Train No. 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express will be regulated by 30 minutes on June 13 and 27 while Train No. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express will be regulated by 20 minutes on June 15 and 29.

