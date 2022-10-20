Trains partially cancelled, rescheduled

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 20, 2022 19:56 IST

Train Nos 16605/16606 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express will remain partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil for five days while Train No 16650 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will have delayed departure from Nagercoil for five days.

The partial cancellation and rescheduling is to facilitate line block/ power block for track doubling work in the Eraniel and Nagercoil section of Thiruvananthapuram Division, said a release from Southern Railway headquarters.

Train No 16605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 7.20 a.m. on October 21, 22, 24, 27 and 30 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction.

Train No 16606 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express leaving Nagercoil Junction at 2 a.m. on October 22, 23, 25, 28 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central and it will originate from Thiruvananthapuram Central at its scheduled departure time.

Train No 16650 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction at 4.15 a.m. on October 22, 23, 25, 28 and 31 will leave Nagercoil at 5.45 a.m., late by one and a half hours.

