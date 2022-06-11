Trains on Konkan network to have advanced departure and delayed arrival

Monsoon timetable comes into effect from June 10 on KRCL network till October 31 wherein trains would run at reduced speeds

Monsoon timetable comes into effect from June 10 on KRCL network till October 31 wherein trains would run at reduced speeds

The Monsoon timetable of the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. network came into effect on Friday, wherein trains will be operated at reduced speeds on the network.

Accordingly, trains will have delayed departures and arrivals at en-route stations. The change in timings will be applicable for trains commencing service from the originating station from June 10 to October 31, said a release by Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division.

Passengers who have booked tickets before the notification of the timetable may confirm the changed timings in advance of their journey by visiting the National Train Enquiry System app or the website, https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

Important changes

Train No.12620 Mangaluru Central- Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express leaves Mangaluru Central at 12.40 p.m. (present departure 2.15 p.m.), 1.35 hours advanced departure. Its pairing service, Train No. 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express arrives at Central at 10.10 a.m. instead of 7.40 a.m., a delay of 2.30 hours.

Train No.12134 Mangaluru Junction – Mumbai CSMT Express leaves Mangaluru Junction at 4.35 p.m. instead of 2 p.m. and its pairing service, Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express arrives Junction at 3.45 p.m. instead of 1.05 p.m.

Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Daily Express Special (Train No. 06601) leaves Madgaon at 1.45 p.m. instead of 2 p.m. and arrives at Mangaluru Junction at 9.08 p.m. instead of 8.33 p.m. and Mangaluru Central at 9.40 p.m., instead of 9.05 p.m. Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Daily Express Special (06602) would depart at the usual timing, 5.30 a.m.

Train No.12617 Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Daily Mangala Lakshadweep Express leaves Ernakulam Junction at 10.40 a.m. (1.25 p.m.). Train No.12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Tri-weekly Rajdhani Express on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday leaves Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.30 p.m. (7.15 p.m.).

Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express departs Thiruvananthapuram at the usual timing of 9.15 a.m. and on the way, would have 30 minutes to one hour advanced departure at stations. It leaves Mangaluru Junction at 9.40 p.m. Train No.22653 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly leaves Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10 p.m. on Friday instead of 12.30 a.m. on Saturday. Train No.12977 Ernakulam Junction – Ajmer Marusagar Weekly Express on Sundays leaves Ernakulam Junction at 6.50 p.m. (8.25 p.m.).

Train No.19577 Tirunelveli Junction – Jamnagar Bi-weekly on Monday and Tuesday leaves Tirunelveli at 5.15 a.m. (8 a.m.). Train No. 22659 Kochuveli – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly Express on Fridays leaves Kochuveli at 4.50 a.m. (9.10 a.m.). Train No. 12202 Kochuveli – Mumbai LTT Bi-Weekly Garib Rath Express on Thursday and Sunday leaves Kochuveli at 7.45 a.m. (8.45 a.m.).

Coimbatore-Hisar Weekly Express (22476) leaves Coimbatore at 12.40 p.m. on Saturdays (2.55 p.m.) and Train No. 02197 Coimbatore Junction - Jabalpur Special on Monday leaves Coimbatore at 3.25 p.m. (5.05 p.m.).