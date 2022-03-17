Trains cancelled, rescheduled from today to facilitate commissioning of Padil-Kulashekara double-line track

The railways has cancelled some trains and rescheduled some train services from March 17 to March 21 to facilitate the commissioning of double line between Padil and Kulashekara in the city.

Trains cancelled

Train No.06488 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Special; train No.06489 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road Special; train No. 06487 Mangaluru central – Kabakaputhur Special; train.No. 06486 Kabakaputhur - Mangaluru Ccentral Special have been cancelled from March 17 to March 20. Train No. 11097 Pune Junction – Ernakulam Junction Poorna Weekly Express on March 19 and train No. 11098 Ernakulam Junction - Pune Junction Poorna Weekly Express on March 21 cancelled.

Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Junction - Daily Unreserved Special and train No. 06601 Madgaon - Mangaluru Central Daily Unreserved Special both on March 20 cancelled.

Train No.16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Express on March 18 and train No.16516 Karwar-Yesvantpur Express on March 19 cancelled.

Train No.16575 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Junction Express has been cancelled on March 17 and March 20. Train No.16576 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Express cancelled on March 18 and on March 21.

Train no.16539 Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Junction Express on March 19 and train No.16540 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Express on March 20 cancelled. Train No.16595 Bengaluru - Karwar Daily Express on March 19 and train No.16596 Karwar – Bengaluru Daily Express on March 20 cancelled.

Train No.16511 Bangalore-Kannur Express on March 19, train No.16512 Kannur – Bengaluru Express on March 20, train No. 16585 Bengaluru - Mangaluru Central Express on March 19, train No. 16586 Mangaluru Central - Bengaluru Express on March 20 cancelled.

Trains rescheduled

Train No. 12202 Kochuveli – Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Biweekly Express scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 08.45 a.m. on March 20 will be rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 2.45 p.m. on the same day.

Train No. 12617 Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Daily Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.25 p.m. on March 20 will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 5.25 p.m.

Train No. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Junction Mangala Daily Express scheduled to leave H. Nizamuddin at 05.40 a.m. on March 19 will be rescheduled to leave H. Nizamuddin at 09.40 a.m.

Train No. 20909 Kochuveli – Porbandar Weekly Superfast scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 11.10 a.m. on March 20 will be rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 3.10 p.m..

Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Daily Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 09.15 a.m. on March 20 will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl. at 1.15 p.m.

Train No. 10215 Madgaon Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast scheduled to leave Madgaon Jn. At 7.30 p.m. March 20 will be rescheduled to leave Madgaon Jn. At 9 p.m.

Trains regulated

Train No.19578 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Bi-Weekly Express scheduled to leave Jamnagar on March 19 will be regulated by 60 minutes, according to a press release by the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway.