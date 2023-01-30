Trains can run up to 130 kmph on Mangaluru-Shoranur section by March 2025

January 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway is working towards enhancing the maximum permissible speed of trains on key trunk routes, wherein the Shoranur-Mangaluru section (306.57 km) will be upgraded to facilitate trains to run at 130 kmph, from the existing 110 kmph, by March 2025.

A release from SR here said the zone is fast-tracking measures to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains on key routes on its network. As part of systematic and planned efforts to strengthen track, traction, and signalling systems, the zone is focusing on upgrading speed on the key routes.

In order to increase the maximum permissible speed to 130/160 kmph across the entire length of Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru, via both Alappuzha and Kottayam, a feasibility study is being undertaken and the final report is expected by this December 31.

Works on Podanur – Shoranur section (92.75 km), where trains are currently running at 110 kmph, are in progress to increase the sectional speed from 110 to 130 kmph by March 2026.

SR has also proposed to enhance the sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram – Kayankulam from 100 kmph to 110 kmph; Kayankulam – Thuravoor from 90 kmph to 110 kmph; Thuravoor – Ernakulam from 80 kmph to 110 kmph, and Ernakulam – Shoranur from 80 kmph to 90 kmph in the first phase, and then to 130/160 kmph in subsequent phases.

Speed enhancement works are taken up to increase the sectional speed in Thiruvananthapuram – Ernakulam section via Alappuzha, on the Ernakulam – Shoranur section, and the Podanur- Shoranur – Mangaluru sections, it said.

Once the speed enhancement works are completed and sanctioned by competent authorities, trains running on these important routes will be operated at higher speeds considerably reducing the travel time for passengers.

The speed enhancement work involves a comprehensive upgrade of all the infrastructure required for train operations. They include complete track renewal work—replacing track with 60 kg rail wherever required; strengthening of bridges; easing of curves wherever feasible; barricading or construction of walls at locations where there is heavy trespassing; improving signalling system by providing automatic signalling /double distancing signal, and improving overhead electricity infrastructure—removing of infringement to enhance the speed.