Training programme in special technologies for fishing and marine applications held

February 06, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

A training programme in special technologies for fishing and marine applications for fishermen discussed various issues, including potential fishing zone advisory services, ocean state forecast, search and rescue aid tool etc. at Malpe in Udupi district on Monday.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna inaugurated the programme jointly organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, and Malpe Meen Pvtl., Ltd., a producer-led collective, with support from the Malpe Meenugarara Sangha.

Complimenting the efforts of Malpe Meen in strengthening the fishing sector, Mr. Suvarna promised support to its the initiatives in bringing new technologies and progressive practices that would help the fishing community from economic and social perspective.

Participating scientists, ISRO Bengaluru Deputy Director Babu Govindha Raj, ISRO Ahmedabad scientists R.K. Sarangi and Amitkumar Sinha, and INCOIS Hyderabad scientist R.S. Maehndra also threw light on tsunami early warnings, distress alert transmitter - second generation, satellite information for fishermen, and SAMUDRA app for identification, forecasting, and monitoring of potential fishing zone.

Malpe Meenugarara Sangha president Dayanand Suvarna, Deep Sea Fishermen Association president Subhash Mendon, and others were present.

Malpe Meen, a producer-led collective, was founded by Shammi Malpe, Ramesh Thingalaya, Ravi Bangera, Prabhakar Kundar and Lakshmeesha Karkera and advised and mentored Sri Ravi Haldipur of Udupi eSamudaay Digital Services Pvt. Ltd. The collective aims to enhance productivity and margins of the Malpe fishing community by using digital technologies, partnerships and training initiatives.

