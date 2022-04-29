Training on providing first aid launched

A demonstration on giving first aid during the launch of MRPL-sponsored ‘Apathbandu’ training programme on Nitte Deemed to be University’s campus at Deralakatte on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Apathbandhu”, an MRPL-sponsored event, was launched at Nitte Deemed to be University’s KSHEMA complex at Deralakatte on Friday.

Managing Director of MRPL M. Venkatesh launched the programme in the presence of Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University N. Vinay Hegde.

Under this initiative, 15 village members each from Chelyar and Madya were trained to give first aid to the needy people during emergencies such as vehicle accidents, snakebites, dog bites, fire accidents, and cardiac arrest, with an intention to save lives during emergencies in rural areas, a MRPL release said.

The MRPL has sponsored 10 such villages of its neighbourhood from the five gram panchayats of Bala, Soorinje, Jokatte, Chelyar, Permude. The training programme aims to provide knowledge and skills to participants from these villages and enables them to assist people in the event of an accident or emergency situation. Nitte Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences along with other institutions of KSHEMA fraternity joined hands with the MRPL to execute this programme, the release said.