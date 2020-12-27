Training in weaving begins at Talipady Co-op. Society

Kadike Trust, Karkala, has launched a six-month training programme in traditional Udupi handloom sari weaving and other skill development programmes for 20 trainees at the Talipady Weavers Cooperative Society, Kinnigoli, near Mangaluru.
The training programme is being organised with financial assistance from NABARD.
A release here said that a young generation is evincing keen interest in weaving with the relentless efforts by the trust after many years. It is an encouraging trend at a time when the number of weavers in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi was diminishing, the trust said.
Chief Manager of Union Bank’s Kinnigoli branch Gerald Rego gave a detailed information to trainees during the inaugural session of the camp.
He explained the features of basic banking, various loan facilities and benefits of forming self-help groups. NABARD’s Deputy General Manager in Mangaluru Sangeetha Kartha attended the programme online and explained the efforts NABARD was making to revive traditional culture and avocation.
Trust president Mamatha Rai, secretary Chikkappa Shetty, Talipady Society president Ananda Shettigar, managing director Madhava Shettigar and trainers Sanjeeva Shettygar and Shantha Shettigar were present.
