Training in alternative building technologies held

12 participants attended the programme

The Mangaluru Centre of Gramavidya organised a two-day introductory course on alternative and energy efficient building technologies in Mangaluru on Friday and Saturday. As many as 12 participants attended the programme that included lectures, audio-visual presentations, hands-on training, and interactive open house discussions.

The course covered themes, including universal heritage of earthen architecture, stabilised mud construction techniques, passive solar architecture, alternatives in foundation, alternatives in roofing systems, filler slabs, composite T-beam roofs, masonry vaults and domes, earthquake resistant masonry, and cultural approach to design. The participants included young engineers and architects, a mason, doctor, trader, farmer, and a software engineer.

Gramavidya chairman and former civil engineering professor with the Indian Institute of Science K.S. Jagadish gave the keynote address. “The young professionals in this field should come forward to lead the alternative technology movement for a sustainable future and healthy livelihood,” he said. Subhas Chandra Basu, coordinator of Gramavidya Mangaluru Centre, introduced the programme. Engineers Harish Prasad and Pramod of Gramavidya Bengaluru Centre were the chief resource persons who led the hands-on demonstration and training, said a release.

Gramavidya is a voluntary organization for research and dissemination of alternative technologies. It is promoted by a group of professionals, academicians, scientists, technologists, and sociologists with the dream of creating self-reliant and sustainable livelihoods through appropriate alternative environment friendly technologies.

The promoters of Gramavidya have developed alternative and energy efficient construction technologies in the country. Over the last three decades, they have popularised these technologies throughout the country, the release added.