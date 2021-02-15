Training from today

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, will, in association with Leibniz Universität Hannover, Germany, organise a training course from Monday on Management of Internationalisation, which is a programme designed to qualify international office staff to manage processes and tasks of internationalisation in the area of higher education.
It is jointly coordinated by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and German Rector’s Conference (HRK) with financial support from German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation (BMZ), a release from MAHE said.
The inauguration of this virtual event will be on February 15 with sessions lined up over the week till February 22.
The inaugural event will be attended by Katja Lasch, Director, DAAD Regional Office, Delhi, and M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath