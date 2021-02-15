Mangaluru

Training from today

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, will, in association with Leibniz Universität Hannover, Germany, organise a training course from Monday on Management of Internationalisation, which is a programme designed to qualify international office staff to manage processes and tasks of internationalisation in the area of higher education.

It is jointly coordinated by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and German Rector’s Conference (HRK) with financial support from German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation (BMZ), a release from MAHE said.

The inauguration of this virtual event will be on February 15 with sessions lined up over the week till February 22.

The inaugural event will be attended by Katja Lasch, Director, DAAD Regional Office, Delhi, and M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE.

