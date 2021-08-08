Training for youth aspiring to join the police force

MANGALURU

08 August 2021 20:11 IST

The city police will conduct a month-long free crash course to train local youths aspiring to join the force as constables and sub-inspectors later this week. Its objective is to have more people from Dakshina Kannada and its adjacent districts in the police force as their number is low now.

It will be for those aspirants from Mangaluru region who have cleared physical test and have qualified to appear for the written examination for recruitment in different police units. Serving police personnel will offer training at St. Aloysius College here.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that during the recruitment drives done since the creation of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate in 2010, less than 10% of the selected candidates have come from Dakshina Kannada. “Hence, we decided to hold a free crash course for aspirants. To start with, we will conduct the course for 100 aspirants,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

St. Aloysius College is providing classrooms, hostel and its library for the purpose. The police will bear the cost of food. The aspirants will have to be in Mangaluru and attend sessions between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. They should make their own arrangements for additional study material, Mr. Kumar said.

Residents of Dakshina Kannada will get first preference. Aspirants from Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts will also be considered. “If there are more than 100 aspirants, an entrance test will be conducted to screen aspirants,” he added.

A registration desk will be opened at the office of the Police Commissionerate on Monday. Applicants have to submit proof of residence and the certificate showing they have cleared the physical test. They should also produce COVID-19 RT-PCR test negative certificate before the commencement of classes, Mr. Kumar said.