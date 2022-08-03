Train traffic resumes on Konkan Rly network after landslip cleared near Bhatkal

As Train No 16334 Thiruvananthapuram-Veraval Express was regulated for over eight hours at Senapura Railway Station in Udupi district following a landslip on the track near Bhatkal on Tuesday, station staff and local residents, including Sandep Poojari, Nityananda Shet, Umesh Mogaveera, Sudhakar Shetty and Bhaskar, arranged for food for the stranded passengers. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The landslip and water logging on the Konkan Railway track that occurred between Bhatkal and Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday morning was cleared at 3.10 p.m. and train traffic resumed at 3.13 p.m.

Train No 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Poorna Express that was regulated at Bhatkal was the first train to pass through the section after it was cleared. Following delays in trains reaching their destinations, Train No 12134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT that was scheduled to leave Mangaluru at 4.45 p.m. left at 8 p.m. Train No 16596 Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express left Karwar at 9 p.m. instead of the scheduled departure of 6 p.m.

Press releases from Konkan Railway and Southern Railway here said that Train No 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Special that commenced journey on Tuesday was short terminated at Udupi. Its pairing service,Train No 06601 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central was fully cancelled.

Train No 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express journey commencing on Monday was regulated at Bhatkal, while Train No 16595 Bengaluru-Karwar Express that commenced journey on Monday was regulated at Shirur.

Train No 16334 Thiruvananthapuram-Veraval Express of August 1 (Senapura), Train No 12201 Mumbai Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli Express of Monday (Ankola) and Train No 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express of Tuesday (Honnavar) were regulated en route.