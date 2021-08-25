Train traffic hit for about eight hours due to rail fracture near Kulashekara

MANGALURU

Train traffic between Mangaluru Junction Station and Konkan Railway route was affected for about eight hours due to a rail fracture detected near Kulashekara early on Wednesday.

Traffic, which was disrupted at 1.10 a.m., was restored at 9.04 a.m., Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said in a release.

Track Maintainer Chandankumar, who was on patrolling duty, noticed that that some clips between Kulashekara and Padil were broken at 1.10 a.m. Hence, Train No 06098 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kochuveli Express Special was stopped on the section.

“The Assistant Divisional Engineer, Mangaluru, who visited the spot, observed hit marks on the track. Clips on the outer side of the outer rail were holding the rail but clips inside of the outer rail were in damaged condition for 500 m. Bottom flange in the Gauge Face (inner side) was dislocated and tilted,” the release said.

“With the damaged clips, a rail fracture was also observed and the train wheel set was just ahead of the fracture,” it said.

The train was cleared from the section at 6.13 a.m. and it arrived at Mangaluru Junction at 7 a.m. Train traffic was restored in the section at 9.04 a.m., the release said.

Hence, Train No 06098 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kochuveli Express was stranded between Kulashekhara and Padil section for 315 minutes. Train No 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Intercity Special was cancelled for the day. Train No 02431 Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express Special left Mangluru Junction with a 405-minute delay.

The release said that Train No 06585 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Express Special left Mangaluru Junction with a 382-minute delay. Train No 06336 Nagercoil-Gandhidham Express was regulated at Manjeshwaram and further, the train was allowed to run with a 312-minute delay.

Train No 06345 Lokmanya Tilak Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Netravathi Express was detained at Surathkal and further, the train arrived at Mangaluru Junction with a 278-minute delay.

Train No 02283 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Weekly Special was detained at Kasaragod and the train arrived at Mangaluru Junction with a 255-minute delay.

Food packets and drinking water were arranged for passengers on these trains, the release added.