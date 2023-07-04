HamberMenu
Train traffic affected for a while after tree falls on track near Udupi 

July 04, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A tree that had fallen on the Mangaluru-Mumbai track of Konkan Railway network near Uppur between Udupi and Barkur on Tuesday.

A tree that had fallen on the Mangaluru-Mumbai track of Konkan Railway network near Uppur between Udupi and Barkur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Routine train traffic was affected for about one-and-a-half hours on the Mangaluru-Mumbai line of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., after a tree fell on the track owing to heavy rains on the Udupi-Barkur section on Tuesday. 

Train No. 22654 Hazrath Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central weekly Superfast express that was moving from Barkur towards Udupi came to a sudden halt at around 6.45 p.m.

On verification by the track men, it was discovered that an acacia tree had fallen on the track near Uppur that also brought down the overhead electrical equipment. At this juncture, Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express that was waiting for crossing at Barkur, too could not proceed. 

KRCL officials said the track men along with other personnel removed the tree and the track was certified fit for operations by 8.15 p.m. facilitating normal train movement on the section. KRCL has enhanced vigil on its network during the monsoon to avert any rain-related mishaps and Tuesday’s swift action was owing to the enhanced vigil, officials said.

