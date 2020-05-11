Train services

The Railways will run New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Rajdhani Tri-weekly Special Service from Wednesday ex-New Delhi and from May 15 ex-Thiruvananthapuram via Mangaluru Junction. A release from Southern Railway here said that Train No 02432 will leave New Delhi at 11.25 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays to reach Mangaluru Junction at 6.25 p.m. the next day and Thiruvananthapuram at 5.25 a.m. on the third day. Train No 02431 will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7.45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to reach Mangaluru Junction at 6 a.m. the next day and New Delhi at 12.40 p.m. on the third day.
