Train services partially cancelled

Two pairs of trains between Mangaluru and Nagercoil are partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil to facilitate commissioning of diversion of track at Nagercoil Town Yard being undertaken from Friday night to Saturday morning.

A release from Southern Railway here said that Train No 16605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Ernad Express, journey commencing at 7.20 a.m. on Friday, will be terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. The pairing service, No 16606, Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express, journey commencing at 2 a.m. on Saturday, will start from Thiruvananthapuram at 3.35 a.m., which is its scheduled time at this station.

Train No 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Parasuram Express leaving Mangaluru at 5.05 a.m. on Friday will be terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. The pairing service, No 16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 4.05 a.m. on Saturday will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.10 a.m.