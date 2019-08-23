Train services on Kerala-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector hit

Train services on Kerala-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector have been hit following landslide between Padil and Kulashekara in Mangaluru, Karnataka on August 23.

According to a Southern Railway official, the landslide occurred at about 8.20 a.m. on Friday. The services are expected to be restored by evening, he said.

Following the landslip, the railways cancelled trains 56640 and 56641 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Passenger and 22636 and 22635 Mangaluru Central -Madgaon Intercity Express.

The daily Matsyagandha express train leaving from Mangaluru Junction to Mumbai will leave from Surathkal. Pairing trains will terminate their journey at Surathkal, M. K. Gopinath, Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway said.

Madgaon - Mangaluru Central Memu train will terminate at Thokuru station, near Mangaluru, and Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Memu train will start from Thokuru station, he said.