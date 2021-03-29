Train services extended

The Railways has extended the periodicity of Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru special trains, both via Shravanabelagola and via Mysuru, till May-end and June-end, respectively.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway here said that services of Train No 06515 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Special via Shravanabelagola (four days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) have been extended till June 29 for 52 services. The services of Train No 06517 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central via Mysuru (tri-weekly on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays) have been extended till May 30 for 27 services.

The services of Train No 06516 Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru Special via Shravanabelagola (four days a week on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays) have been extended till June 30 for 52 services. Similarly, the services of Train No 06518 Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru Special via Mysuru (tri-weekly on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays) have been extended till May 31 for 27 services, the release said.

Additional coach

Train No 06649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Central Daily Express Special will be provided with an additional second class sitting coach from April 1. Train No 06650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Daily Express Special will be provided with an additional second class sitting coach from April 2.

Garib Rath Special

Train No 06164 Kochuveli-Mumbai Lokamanya Tilak Terminus bi-weekly Garib Rath Special will leave Kochuveli on Sundays and Thursdays at 8.45 a.m. from April 11 to reach Mumbai LTT at 11.45 a.m. the next day until further advice. It will leave Mangaluru Junction at 8.10 p.m., Udupi at 9.40 p.m. and Karwar at 11.45 p.m.

Train No 06163 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli bi-weekly Garib Rath Special will leave LTT on Mondays and Fridays at 4.55 p.m. from April 12 to reach Kochuveli at 8.25 p.m. the next day till further advice. It will leave Karwar at 3.12 a.m., Udupi at 6.12 a.m. and Mangaluru Junction at 8.10 a.m. the second day.

It will have 11 AC 3-tier, two second class AC chair car and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.