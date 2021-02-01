Train services extended

MANGALURU

01 February 2021 00:29 IST

The services of Train Nos 09424/09423 Gandhidham Junction-Tirunelveli Junction-Gandhidham Junction Weekly Superfast Festival Special being operated via Mangaluru have been extended with revised schedule and coach composition to clear extra rush of passengers from Monday.

Train No 09424 Gandhidham Jn.-Tirunelveli Jn. Weekly Festival Special (fully reserved) will leave Gandhidham Jn. at 4.40 a.m. every Monday [from February 1] till April 26. The train will reach Tirunelveli Jn. at 11.35 p.m. on the next day.

Train No 09423 Tirunelveli Jn.-Gandhidham Jn. Weekly Festival Special (fully reserved) will leave Tirunelveli Jn. at 7.40 a.m. every Thursday [from February 4] till April 29. The train will reach Gandhidham Jn. at 2.35 a.m. on the third day.

The train will halt at Ahmedabad Jn., Vadodara Jn., Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Mangaluru Jn., Kozhikode, Shoranur Jn., Thrissur, Ernakulam Jn., Kayamkulam Jn., Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Town railway stations.

It will have 12 three-tier AC coaches, six sleeper coaches, one pantry car and two generator cars, according to a press release issued by Deputy General Manager (PR), Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., on Sunday.