Train services extended

The services of Train Nos 09424/09423 Gandhidham Junction-Tirunelveli Junction-Gandhidham Junction Weekly Superfast Festival Special being operated via Mangaluru have been extended with revised schedule and coach composition to clear extra rush of passengers from Monday.
Train No 09424 Gandhidham Jn.-Tirunelveli Jn. Weekly Festival Special (fully reserved) will leave Gandhidham Jn. at 4.40 a.m. every Monday [from February 1] till April 26. The train will reach Tirunelveli Jn. at 11.35 p.m. on the next day.
Train No 09423 Tirunelveli Jn.-Gandhidham Jn. Weekly Festival Special (fully reserved) will leave Tirunelveli Jn. at 7.40 a.m. every Thursday [from February 4] till April 29. The train will reach Gandhidham Jn. at 2.35 a.m. on the third day.
The train will halt at Ahmedabad Jn., Vadodara Jn., Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Mangaluru Jn., Kozhikode, Shoranur Jn., Thrissur, Ernakulam Jn., Kayamkulam Jn., Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Town railway stations.
It will have 12 three-tier AC coaches, six sleeper coaches, one pantry car and two generator cars, according to a press release issued by Deputy General Manager (PR), Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath