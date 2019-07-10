Train services disrupted againafter landslips near Siribagilu

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru were disrupted again on Tuesday following landslips at Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section on the Mangaluru-Hassan line.

While day trains on the section were partially cancelled, overnight trains have been diverted via Shoranur and Salem.

A communiqué from Mysuru Division of South Western Railway here said that loose soil along with boulders is falling in the form of slurry at km 86/6-7 between Siribagilu and Subrahmanya Road due to heavy rain.

Since it is raining heavily in the region, the flow of slurry is continuing thereby making clearance difficult. Though officials and workers were deployed to clear the obstruction, it may take more time, the communiqué said.

The same location had witnessed massive landslips last September where a portion of an entire hillock had come down on the track just after a tunnel.

Partially cancelled

Train No 16516, Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Express that had commenced its journey on Tuesday morning, was partially cancelled between Subrahmanya Road and Yeshwantpur after it was short-terminated at Subrahmanya Road.

On the other hand, Train No 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Tri-weekly Gomateshwara Express that commenced its journey on Tuesday morning was partially cancelled between Sakleshpur and Mangaluru Junction after it was short-terminated at Sakleshpur.

Diverted

Train No 16585, Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central Tri-weekly Express as well as Train No 16523/16517 Bengaluru-Karwar/Kannur overnight express services that commenced their journeys on Tuesday would run via Salem, Erode, Palakkad and Shoranur.

Train Nos 16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar-Bengaluru overnight express commencing its journey on Tuesday would run via Shoranur, Palakkad, Erode and Salem, the communiqué said.