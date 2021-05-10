Train services cancelled

The Railways have cancelled the services of three pairs of special trains operating via Mangaluru Junction temporarily in view of reduced passenger patronage.

Press releases from Konkan Railway and Southern Railway said that Train Nos 09424/09423 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli-Gandhidham weekly festival special will remain cancelled with effect from Monday and from Thursday, respectively.

Train Nos 09322/09321 Indore Junction-Kochuveli-Indore Junction weekly special will remain cancelled with effect from Tuesday and from Friday, respectively. Train Nos 09262/09261 Porbandar-Kochuveli-Porbandar superfast weekly special will remain cancelled with effect from Thursday and from May 16, respectively, the releases said.