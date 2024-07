Train services between Karwar-Mangaluru and Bengaluru hit by landslip at Western Ghats section

Train services between Karwar-Mangaluru and Bengaluru were affected after a landslip between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli (Western Ghats section) of South Western Railway at 6.56 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from South Western Railway said that train No. 06568 Karwar – SMVT Bengaluru Special Express was cancelled and seven other trains had been diverted as a result.

Train No. 16595 KSR Bengaluru – Karwar Panchaganga Super-Fast Express was diverted via Yesvantpur, Banaswadi, Jolarpettai Cabin, Salem, Podanur, Shoranur, Mangaluru Junction and Surathkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Central – Vijayapura Special Express was diverted via Padil, Surathkal, Karwar, Madgoan, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa and SSS Hubballi.

Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar – SMVT Bengaluru Express was diverted via Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur, Salem and Jolarpettai Cabin.

Train No. 16512 Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Express was diverted via Mangaluru Central, Shoranur, Salem and Jolarpettai Cabin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 16596 Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express was diverted via Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur, Salem and Jolarpettai Cabin.

Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru – Kannur Express was diverted via Jolarpettai Cabin, Salem, Shoranur and Mangaluru Junction.

Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru – Murdeshwar Express was diverted via KSR Bengaluru, Jolarpettai Cabin, Shoranur and Mangaluru Junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restoration works are under progress, the release added.

Senior officials led by Arvind Srivastava, General Manager, K.S. Jain, Additional General Manager, and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, is supervising the restoration works, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.