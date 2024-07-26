Train services between Karwar-Mangaluru and Bengaluru affected by soil erosion at Shiradi ghat

Train services between Karwar-Mangaluru and Bengaluru were affected as a result of soil erosion between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli section (Shiradi ghat section) of South Western Railway at 6.56 p.m. on Friday.

Four trains operating between Karwar-Mangaluru and Bengaluru were either diverted or regulated, according to the South Western Railway. Restoration works are under progress and a rescue team with relief materials is at the spot, it said via a release.

Train No. 16595 KSR Bengaluru – Karwar Panchaganga Super-Fast Express, train No. 16596 Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express, train No. 16586 Murdeshwar – SMVT Bengaluru Express and train No. 16512 Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Express will be diverted/regulated, it said.

Senior officials led by Arvind Srivastava, General Manager, K.S. Jain, Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, is supervising the restoration works, the release added.

