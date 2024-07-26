ADVERTISEMENT

Train services between Karwar-Mangaluru and Bengaluru affected by soil erosion at Shiradi ghat

Published - July 26, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Train services between Karwar-Mangaluru and Bengaluru were affected as a result of soil erosion between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli section (Shiradi ghat section) of South Western Railway at 6.56 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four trains operating between Karwar-Mangaluru and Bengaluru were either diverted or regulated, according to the South Western Railway. Restoration works are under progress and a rescue team with relief materials is at the spot, it said via a release.

Train No. 16595 KSR Bengaluru – Karwar Panchaganga Super-Fast Express, train No. 16596 Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express, train No. 16586 Murdeshwar – SMVT Bengaluru Express and train No. 16512 Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Express will be diverted/regulated, it said.

Senior officials led by Arvind Srivastava, General Manager, K.S. Jain, Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, is supervising the restoration works, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US