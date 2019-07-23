Train services affected for one more day

Work to clear debris on the track contined between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road Ghat section of Hassan-Mangaluru Railway line and has forced the South Western Railway (SWR) to alter operations of Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services.

A communique from Mysuru Division of SWR here said overnight express trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru have partially been cancelled and diverted.

Train No.16523 KSR Bengaluru to Karwar express journey commencing on Monday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Karwar on its arrival at Mangaluru Central on Tuesday.

Train No.16514 Karwar- KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Karwar to Mangaluru Central and the train would start from Mangaluru Central on Tuesday.

Train No.16517/16523 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar express journey commencing on Monday is diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palakkad and Shoranur instead of Mysuru, Hassan, Sakleshpur, and Mangaluru.

Train No.16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar-KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on Monday is diverted to run via Shoranur, Palakkad, Salem and Jolarpettai instead of Mangaluru, Sakleshpur, Hassan, and Shravanabelagola. The Railways has already cancelled Train No. 16576, Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Gomateshwara Express; Train No. 16586, Mangaluru Central-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly overnight express and Train No. 16515, Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly express, all running via Shravanabelagola, on Monday.

Services of Train No. 16516, Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express of Tuesday too stands cancelled for want of rake.

Day trains on the section — 16515/516 and 16575/576 — as well as overnight train 16585/586 will remain cancelled till July 24. Night trains — Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar — Bengaluru are likely to resume from July 24, sources in SWR said.