Train movement affected following landslip near Mangaluru

Movement of three trains were affected following landslip between Padil and Jokatte railway stations near Mangaluru on Monday morning.
According to a Southern Railway official, the landslip caused by heavy rainfall overnight was reported around 9 a.m. Every monsoon, landlips are reported near the same spot, the official said.
The official added that the Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Fast Passenger (train number 22636) was stopped midway, while Lokamanya Tilak Terminus - Mangaluru Central (train number 12619) was stopped at Jokatte and the Mangaluru Central - Karwar train (train number 16523) was stopped at the Mangaluru Junction railway station.
Railway personnel were sent to the spot to clear the track. The track was finally cleared and train movement was restored at 10.10 a.m., the official added.
