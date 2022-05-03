Train journey time from Mangaluru and Karwar to Bengaluru will reduce from June 1

The journey time of Kannur-Bengaluru Express has been reduced by 20 minutes and Karwar-Bengaluru Express by 45 minutes

Those travelling between the coast and State capital Bengaluru have a reason to cheer. South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to advance the arrival timing of Karwar-Bengaluru train by 45 minutes and Kannur-Bengaluru train by 20 minutes.

The reduction in travel time was made possible by the recent track renewal between Hassan and Shravanabelagola, as a consequence of which the speed of trains on the Hassan-Bengaluru section has gone up.

Train No. 16512 Kannur-Bengaluru overnight express via Mangaluru Central reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 am every day. From June 1, the train would reach Bengaluru at 6.30 am. En route, it will depart Hassan at 2.55 am, Channarayapatna at 3.21 am, Shravanabelagola at 3.31 am, Balagangadharanagar at 3.58 am, Kunigal at 4.29 am and Yeshwantpur at 6.04 am.

Train No. 16511 used to leave Bengaluru at 9.30 pm. From June 1, the train would depart from Bengaluru city station at 9.35 pm, Yeshwantpur at 9.47 pm, Kunigal at 10.45 pm, Balagangadharanagar at 11.11 pm, Shravanabelagola at 11.36 pm, Channarayapatna at 11.46 pm and Hassan at 12.40 am.

Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express (16596) reaches KSR Bengaluru city railway station at 8 am. From June 1, the train would reach at 7.15. En route, the train will depart Hassan at 3.53 am, Channarayapatna at 4.19 am, Kunigal at 5.16 am (experimental stoppage for three months) and Yeshwantpur at 6.45 am.

Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express (16595) will depart from KSR Bengaluru city railway station at 6.50 pm instead of 6.45 pm, Yeshwantpur at 7.02 pm, Kunigal at 7.46 pm, Channarayapatna at 8.51 pm and Hassan at 9.38 pm.

There is no change in the arrival timing of both the services at Mangaluru and Karwar.

Kannur-Bengaluru Express leaves Mangaluru Central at 8.10 pm. Panchaganga Express leaves Karwar at 6 pm. From June 1, the journey between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will take 10.20 hours and from Karwar to Bengaluru will take 13.15 hours.