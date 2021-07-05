Train from Kerala to Mangaluru resumes services

A file photo of a train in Kerala.

MANGALURU

05 July 2021 16:02 IST

Services to Mumbai and Pune will resume in next one month

Indian Railways has restored the services of three pairs of trains operating through Mangaluru in Karnataka.

Train No. 01150 Pune Jn. - Ernakulam Jn. Weekly Superfast Special (fully reserved) will leave Pune Jn. at 6.45 p.m. every Sunday from July 11 until further advice to reach Ernakulam Jn. at 9.55 p.m. the next day. Train No. 01149 Ernakulam Jn. - Pune Jn. Weekly Superfast Special (fully reserved) will leave Ernakulam at 2.15 a.m. every Tuesday from July 13 until further advice to reach Pune at 5.50 a.m. the next day, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation.

Train No. 01213 / 01214 Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Superfast Special (fully reserved) will leave LTT at 4.55 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday from August 3 until further advice to reach Kochuveli at 11 p.m. the next day. Train No. 01214 Kochuveli – Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak (T) Bi-Weekly Superfast Special (fully reserved) will leave Kochuveli at 12.35 a.m. every Monday and Thursday from August 5 until further advice to reach LTT at 8 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 06630 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express Special resumed service on July 1 and Train No. 06629 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central resumed service on July 2, said a release from Palakkad division of Southern Railway.

Passengers are expected to comply with all norms regarding COVID-19, including social distancing and sanitisation, inside trains and at railway stations.