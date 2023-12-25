Trail run of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on December 26

December 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Southern Railway will do the trial run of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday, December 26.

The train on trial run will depart from Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. On the return journey, it will depart from Madgaon to Mangaluru at 1.45 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the regular service on December 30 from a remote location along with five other services.

As per the tentative timetable, which is yet to be confirmed by the railways, the regular service leaves Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 1.05 p.m., a distance of about 320 k.m., and has commercial halts at Udupi and Karwar. On the return trip, the Vande Bharat Express leaves Madgaon at 6.10 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 10.45 p.m.

