Traffic woes dominate public grievances meeting of Mangaluru police

November 11, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Traffic issues, including potholes on roads, buses not entering service roads to halt and instead moving on highways, fish transporting vehicles spilling waste water on roads, apartments flouting parking norms etc., dominated the public grievances meeting convened by the city police here on Saturday.

When participants raised several traffic issues from the Bajpe area, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal asked the Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), Manoj Kumar Naik, to convene a meeting in Bajpe along with traffic and law and order sub inspectors and look into the issues. He also assured of visiting the area soon.

Akashabhavana resident Choodamani complained city buses do not operate to her area after 7.30 p.m. inconveniencing the public.

Social activist G. Hanumanth Kamath said several commercial complexes have diverted their basement parking area into commercial places thereby creating parking problems. The police should get parking areas in such complexes restored for the intended purpose, he demanded.

Some of the participants demanded setting up a traffic police station at Moodbidri. Traders from Hampanakatte said placing of barricades near Hampanakatte signal did not serve the purpose. While their business was hit, pedestrians had no space to cross the road at the signal. Mr. Agrawal assured of addressing the issue in consultation with Mangaluru Smart City Ltd.

Participants also raised issues, including the Hamilton Circle posing a threat to pedestrians and road users, traffic congestion with the closure of a bus bay near St. Aloysius College etc.

Responding to the issue of drug abuse raised by Siddiq Talapady, the Commissioner said over 60 cases of drug abuse were booked in the last 10 days. Special teams were formed to check the abuse in public places, including Talapady. The public should also cooperate with the police by giving information, which remains confidential, he said.

Robert Franklin Rego, G.K. Bhat, Bashir, Samshad, Sumanth Rao, Jayakrishnan, Bhagavandas, Prashanth Kumar, M.P. Shenoy, Faizal, Sushma Attavar and others participated in the meeting.