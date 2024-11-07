Traffic restrictions in place till 10 a.m. of October 10 for Mangalore Marathon

There will be a bar on vehicular movement and parking of vehicles between Mannagudde and Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle and between Narayana Guru Circle and Lalbagh Circle on Sunday between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., in the light of Mangalore Marathon.

In a communique, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said in the same period there will also be a bar on the movement of vehicles and vehicle parking on stretch of Urwa Market – Narayana Guru Circle, Narayana Guru-Kottara Chowki, Kottara Chowki-Kodikal Cross, Kodikal Cross- Kuloor New Bridge road stretches, and till Tannirbhavi Second beach on Tannirbhavi Beach Road. There will be bar on entry of vehicles from the side roads to the route of the marathon.

Alternative routes

Vehicles moving from PVS Circle to Narayana Guru Circle have to move on Lalbagh-KSRTC route. Those moving from Kudroli, Mannagudde to Narayana Guru Circle have to move on Mannagudde-Ballalbagh/Nehru Avenue Road- Lalbagh- KSRTC route. Vehicles going towards Udupi from Mangaluru KSRTC bus terminus have to move on Bejai Kapikad-Kuntikana route, Mr. Agrawal stated.

The Mangalore Marathon comprises of 42K, 32K, 21K, 10K, 10K students run, 5K, 5K student run and 2K Gammat run between Mangala Stadium and Tannirbhavi second beach. The runs start at 3.30 a.m, and end at 10.30 a.m. Nearly 5,000 runners from across the country will take part in event.

